South Bay students attending El Camino College this fall can take an extra class over the summer through a Manhattan Beach education organization to get them ready for their next academic step.
The MBX Foundation’s MBX NEXT summer course is a small group, in-person workshop program to strengthen incoming El Camino students’ teamwork, time management skills, teach them the science behind motivation and explore career possibilities.
The MBX Foundation runs summer school at Mira Costa High School, after school enrichment programs at the elementary and Manhattan Beach Middle School and is the umbrella nonprofit for booster clubs at Mira Costa.
Called “Motivation and Learning Strategies for College Success,” the NEXT course is intended to help students stay organized and motivated to achieve their goals, including balancing jobs with their studies.
Recent South Bay high school graduates, those who took a gap year and those who are enrolling at El Camino after attending another college can participate.
Through the program, the foundation will also help students enroll in El Camino’s South Bay Promise Program, which waives students’ first two years at the school, as well as other available support programs at the community college.
MBX NEXT will also connect participants with current El Camino students and career mentors, as well as tutors if needed.
The five-week program is from June 28 through July 29. Priority enrollment ends April 30, but students can register until June 28 if spots are available. Tuition is $1,500, and the organization is hoping to secure grant funding to provide scholarships, said MBX executive director Jennifer Williams.
Sign up at https://www.mbxfoundation.org/mbx-next/.