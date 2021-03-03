Mayor Bill Brand appears well on his way to winning reelection, as he had a large majority of support from Redondo Beach voters in the early returns on Tuesday night, March 2.
Challengers Chris Voisey, Michael Ian Sachs and Shayne T. Hartman followed Brand in that order. The initial results from the March 2 election came in around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.
But there are more votes to be counted.
The election was done via mail, with a few drop boxes scattered throughout the city, rather than having folks go to the polls amid the coronavirus pandemic. City Clerk Eleanor Manzano said Tuesday afternoon that there would be a couple of thousand votes potentially outstanding, because ballots have until Friday to arrive, as long as they were postmarked by election day.
Still, Brand had about 68% of the vote, based on the early returns. Voisey had 18%, Sachs had 10% and Hartman had about 4%.
“If these results stand, I feel nothing but gratitude to all my supporters over the years,” Brand said via text message on election night, “And I’m very optimistic and excited about the next four years in Redondo Beach.”
Voisey did not return a request for comment.
Hartman, despite being in last place as of Tuesday, said via phone on election night that she hopes to have made an impact on the community whether she wins or not, be it inspiring someone to run for office or to do humanitarian work.
“I feel like I stuck true to my intentions and purpose for running,” Hartman said.
And she intends to amplify issues that she hasn’t heard current leadership focus on, Hartman said, like mental health, education and homelessness. She had initially lost sight of why she wanted to run for mayor, she added, believing her campaign should prioritize everything the city has in the works, but quickly shifted back to the values she wants to introduce to the community.
Sachs, for his part, said he enjoyed running for mayor this time around more than he did in 2017.
“It was a great experience,” Sachs said by phone on election night, “The city can take solace knowing there are so many people that care about the city and want to get involved” by running for office.
Brand, who has been mayor since 2017 and served on the City Council for eight years before that, said during the campaign that he wants to make sure that the upcoming mayor and council echo voices of those in the community and don’t just play any cards that developers coming to Redondo deal them.
His challengers said that if elected they’d move more quickly toward revamping the city. Brand said he wants to stay at the helm to see through revitalization of the city’s waterfront, the Artesia/Aviation corridor, South Bay Galleria and impending removal of the AES power plant.
Hartman, a proposal analyst at Northrop Grumman said that, if elected, she plans to be a megaphone for the community’s most vulnerable people, addressing the mental health of everyone and leading the community with compassion and love.
Sachs, a retired Chevron employee who ran for mayor in 2017, ran his campaign on removing money from politics, making city buildings more environmentally sound and offering a clean slate for the community to discuss its issues, he said, ensuring respectful debate on the dais.
Voisey, a chief technology officer, said he wants to show the city that change can be a good thing for Redondo. If elected, he said, he would visualize and plan concrete moves that consider all sides of an issue. He’d also come up with ways through technology to streamline information to residents that’s currently difficult to find.
Longtime City Attorney Michael Webb, meanwhile, also ran for reelection — and had an opponent for the first time in a while. Harden Sooper said he would lessen the city’s legal expenditures and have more transparent accountability for residents.