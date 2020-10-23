After being closed to the public since March due to the pandemic, the Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro invites visitors of all ages for Halloween fun. The 'Scare Center' will be open on Oct. 31 from 2 to 7 p.m.
Enter through a decorated corridor to the main space where recovering seal and sea lion patients will be on display. Enjoy trick-or-treating, a costume contest and pumpkin carving.
Drop your jack-o-lantern off by Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. to enter the pumpkin carving contest.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children; purchase online at bit.ly/mmscarecenter. Face coverings are required due to COVID-19 health protocols. Each family will get a scheduled time slot and a one-hour visit. The website mammalcare.org has details.
The center is located at 3601 Gaffey St. in San Pedro.