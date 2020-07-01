The Marine Mammal Care Center of Los Angeles enjoyed a much-needed day of celebration this weekend.
In January, the San Pedro sea lion rehab facility was in the midst of a financial emergency and asked community members to help raise the $1 million needed to keep the center operating through July 2021. The center has so far raised $1.2 million.
The center, which couldn’t hold its annual Seal Day open house in person this year because of the coronavirus, would not let the pandemic keep it from celebrating its achievement — so the San Pedro facility instead hosted a live-streamed version on Saturday, June 27.
The Marine Mammal Care Center, in San Pedro’s Angel’s Gate Park, has been closed to the public since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The live-stream offered online participants the chance donate to the facility by buying a fish from the center’s food supplies and then watching a sea lion eat it in real time. Viewers could also participate in a tour of the facility.