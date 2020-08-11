For five of the last 14 years, one of the most inspirational moments of the summer comes as some of the nearly 1,500 attendees answer a simple question at the beach cities' most eagerly awaited gala.
The question: "Who's Your Sally?" The answers: Names of those we've lost to cancer or of those who have survived.
Walk with Sally founder Nick Arquette, who as a child, lost his mother Sally to cancer, has named the nonprofit after her. Its annual White Light White Night gala attendees usually scrawl the names on a giant wall at the venue. But, now with the coronavirus lockdown altering fundraising for his mentoring program, he's had to be more even more creative.
The names of those lost to cancer will, at least for a few months, live on the corner of Manhattan Beach Boulevard and Manhattan Avenue in Manhattan Beach.
Arquette has enlisted the help of Los Angeles-based artist Gilyon Brace-Wessel to incorporate the names into a mural on the side of the former Diane's Beachwear.
The mural is part of Walk With Sally’s annual fundraiser White Light White Night, which is going virtual for the first time in the event’s 14-year history on Aug. 22. The non-profit provides mentors and support services for children of parents, or other loved ones, who are impacted by cancer.
Brace-Wessel, a professional break dancer and mural/graffiti artist, said Monday the mural—a sunset beach scene—is mostly spray paint.
Since 60% of Walk With Sally’s programs are funded through White Light White Night proceeds, Arquette said he had to look for a creative way to bring the community together to support the non-profit. He said about 200 people submitted names for the mural.
“Because we had to go completely virtual online Aug. 22, I decided that I wanted to bring pieces of the event to light and bring them to our community so that people could interact,” Arquette said.
The Aug. 22 livestream event features live music from Michael Franti and a live auction.
Ticket options include being a virtual host for a White Light White Night Safe at Home party or a single full access pass. Safe at Home party kits are also available featuring food and beverages from local eateries.
The new building’s tenant, Founded 1912, a swimwear boutique yet to open, has committed to keeping the mural up for at least 60 days, Arquette said. But, he said, he hopes it stays up longer.
For more information, visit walkwithsally.org.