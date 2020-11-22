The Roundhouse Aquarium has found a creative way to brighten up the holiday season.
Oceanographic Teaching Stations, Inc., the nonprofit that manages the aquarium, is hosting a holiday home and business decorating contest, with proceeds supporting education programs at the aquarium.
Pay $30 to enter your home or business into "Light Up the Beach Cities" and send in a photo of your decorations. Then, the public can vote, paying $10 to vote on the best of these categories:
- Magical Winterland – Best at bringing the winter spirit to SoCal;
- Holiday Whimsy – Brings laughter, humor and whimsical vibes;
- Let It Sparkle – Best use of lights;
- Jingle Jangle Wheels – Best and most festive vehicle (golf cart, car, any vehicle);
- Merry and Bright Business – Best overall business;
- Holly Jolly Residence – Best overall residence
Photos must be submitted until Dec. 10, at 5 p.m. Online voting takes place from Dec. 13 and 19. The winners will be named on Dec 21.
All proceeds from the “Light Up the Beach Cities” fundraiser will support Oceanographic Teaching Stations' programs on the ocean, tidelands and beaches.
“In this extraordinary year, we wanted to find a safe way to celebrate the holidays where the community could also come together to support the Roundhouse Aquarium,” said Grace Adams, OTS executive director. “We hope to be able to continue and expand our education programs on ocean science into 2021 and beyond."
For more information, visit roundhouseaquarium.org/lightupbeachcities.