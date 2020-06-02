Students from Manhattan Beach Middle School were awarded a $500 Eco-Grant as part of a challenge to find innovative solutions to environmental problems, it was announced this week.
The students were part of the team selected as second runner-up in the competition by Sony Pictures program “A Greener World” that encourages employees to lower their footprint through sustainable living, and Grades of Green, a Manhattan Beach nonprofit that focuses on creating environmental leaders of the future.
The MBMS pitch encouraged the Manhattan Beach Unified School District to ban plastic bottles on all of its campuses.
Through video, students from first to 12th grade made their pitch, with 30 student teams in total working from home during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The final videos were chosen by judges from “A Greener World” and Grades of Green.
“It’s awe-inspiring to watch these pitch videos and see how much passion our students have for their environment, especially because of the challenges they faced during this difficult time,” said Kim Siehl, Executive Director of Grades of Green, in a statement.
“We’re so proud to empower these students by helping them develop the skills they need to lead our world towards a greener future. The ability to form a convincing pitch is key to becoming an impactful leader and we’re so excited to see how these future Eco-Leaders will use their pitch to create long-lasting environmental changes in their schools and communities.”
The team from Whitney High School in Cerritos won the grand prize of a $1,000 Eco-Grant for their pitch video focused on educating elementary schools about plastic pollution. The first runner up, a team consisting of one student from Irvine High School, won for his pitch that focused on reducing plastic pollution in his community.
For more information about the Green Pitch Challenge and the winning teams, visit https://gradesofgreen.org/greenpitchchallenge.