After 32 years with the Manhattan Beach Unified School District, educator Emily Sanders announced her retirement this week.
In addition to her teaching career, Sanders performed with the 160-member Angel City Chorale, which made it to the semi-finals on “America’s Got Talent” in 2018.
Sanders was hired in 1988 to teach choral music to grades 5 and 6 at the four elementary schools that were originally in the Manhattan Beach City Schools district. There "wasn’t much going on in music in the district,” back then Sanders said. But, over the years the elementary music programs grew, as well as in middle school and high school, with the addition of teachers for music, band and orchestra.
“I’m honored to have been there in the beginning and to help build the early foundation of the MBUSD music program, establishing choral performances at the elementary schools and developing a program which featured general music, choral singing, and music appreciation,” Sanders said.
When art, music and other programs were cut in 2004, Sanders became a kindergarten teacher and taught at Pacific School for 16 years.
“It has been a great honor to work in in MBUSD for so many years, and I love hearing from former students,” Sanders said. “Working with so many young children has been a great treasure in my life."
Sanders has been married to Dan Sanders for 30 years and their son Joe attended MBUSD schools from kindergarten to high school and is a composer for TV, film and video games.