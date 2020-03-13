Manhattan Beach Unified School District is closing all campuses Monday, March 16 for at least a week after learning about two cases of the virus in the city, according to a letter from Superintendent Mike Matthews sent to families late Thursday.
The district will provide instruction remotely: via email, google classroom, canvas, video conferencing or other electronic platforms, until schools reopen.
During the week or so closure, students and parents can schedule appointments to pick up materials or get Individualized Education Programs for students in special education programs.
The district will continue to monitor the situation and inform the community about potential extensions of online instruction as soon as possible.
All activities, events and athletics will also be cancelled including practices, meets and games.
Redondo Beach Unified does not appear to be closing schools, but is suspending all field trips and travel with students and staff until April 12, according to its website.
Any events expectant of more than 250 people are being suspended including assemblies and performing arts events.
On-campus visitors will be limited, including classroom volunteers and docents for various programs, such as Hands on Art and Garden and Nutrition, until after the April 12 spring break end date. With constant updates, RBUSD will inform the school community if the exclusions will exceed the projected time.