A staff presentation on the history of Bruce’s Beach during a council meeting this week facilitated new initiatives for providing restitution for the Black couple who once owned a beach resort on what’s now a park.
Manhattan Beach City Council created a task force to determine actions to reconcile the 100-year-old disruption of Willa and Charles Bruces’ opportunity to build generational wealth.
“This is an opportunity to not just look at our past,” said Councilmember Hildy Stern, “But to make a difference in lives of those currently affected by it.”
Councilmember Nancy Hersman, after a July forum on racism and implicit bias, requested a discussion on Bruce’s Beach history. It was planned for earlier this month with historians’ voices, but one, Alison Rose Jefferson, pulled out, so the city decided to move forward with a researched staff presentation, which management analyst Alexandria Latragna presented at Tuesday’s council meeting.
Willa Bruce bought her first lot in 1912, the same year that Manhattan Beach was incorporated, and more Black people followed her footsteps to the city either to visit Bruce’s Beach Lodge or build their own homes and businesses.
Through the 1920s, resentment and fear among white townspeople became increasingly evident, Latragna said.
George Lindsey spearheaded a movement in 1921 to condemn Manhattan Beach land where most Black people spent time, according to a 1956 thesis on Bruce’s Beach by Robert Brigham, a resident who has since died. Brigham interviewed Lindsey in 1955 for the report.
Lindsey requested that year that the city’s Board of Trustees to take measures to discourage “colored” people from establishing homes in Manhattan Beach. Board members were reluctant to do so because of fear of being recorded as bigots, but agreed once Lindsey proposed framing condemnation of the land as means to build a park.
Lindsey viewed Black people who attempted to establish residence or enjoy the beach in front of Bruce’s Lodge as “being of a belligerent minority operating outside of his concept of ‘education and co-operation,’” and that he had acted in the best interest of all concerned, “having effected a peaceful retardation of the Negro ‘invasion,’” thereby maintaining land values and a way of life in Manhattan Beach.
In 1924 the city passed an ordinance with intention to condemn the properties, Latragna said, which the affected protested. Because this happened pre-Brown Act, the city’s board decided in private that the protests were not sufficient to warrant stopping the property condemnation.
The city didn’t actually want the park, Latragna said, but wanted to get African American families out of it. That part of the story was historically brushed off, she added, as the reference to Bruce’s Beach Lodge on a plaque when the land was called Parque Culican inaccurately noted that “minorities were housed there,” with no recognition to actual history of the land but of Manhattan Beach’s sister city in Mexico.
Councilmember Steve Napolitano suggested replacing the plaque with a public art piece with more accurate language, and possibly installing it closer to the Strand for more visibility as some residents have requested. Christopher O’Brien, a resident for 19 years, proposed to the council during public comment building a Bruce’s Hotel and Resort on the current site of the park.
The proposed boutique hotel, O’Brien said, would emphasize inclusivity of African American and other historically marginalized groups of people and royalties from profit would be paid to Bruce descendants.
Hadley suggested that before taking any action, council should consider that everyone involved in the 2006 renaming appeared to be happy with the results, including highlighting George Peck on the plaque. Alison Rose Jefferson took to the podium during the July 2006 council meeting in which the renaming was approved, Hadley said, to say what a great milestone it was.
“I don’t think it matters what happened in 2006,” Napolitano said. “What we’re saying now is those crumbs (given at that time) aren’t enough.”
Hersman pointed out that when she asked Jefferson if previous conversations why everyone was pleased with the plaque’s language 13 years ago but sees issues with it now, Jefferson told her that the mayor at the time, Mitch Ward, the city’s only Black elected official, may have had to present it in a way that honors Peck because he was trying to get it approved by four white people.
Anthony Lee, retired African and African American studies professor at UCLA who has lived in Manhattan Beach for 35 years, asked ‘what about the other families who had lost property and opportunity?’ including his.
Lee’s grandfather, he added, bought property in Manhattan Beach just before World War II and was forced to relinquish it because of restrictive covenants, a policy that had been nationally abused to racially segregate neighborhoods until outlawed by the 1968 Fair Housing Act.
Jefferson said in July that if the city can give financial restitution to the Bruces, the same should be done for all Black families affected by such atrocities.
A petition created in June to urge the city to provide justice for the Bruce family has now garnered more than 12,000 signatures. Petitioners have asked for the land to be returned to the family, reparations be paid for business loss, the city to issue a statement and the school district to teach Bruce’s Beach history in its curriculum.
Napolitano said Tuesday that because Bruce’s Beach is LA County property, the city itself cannot give it back to the Bruce descendants.
After the presentation made it clear that the Bruces’ and other Black families’ Manhattan Beach exit was racially motivated, public commenters were even more curious about the council’s plans to right the city’s century-old wrong.
Kavon Ward, a Manhattan Beach resident and co-founder of Anti-Racist Movements around the South Bay, asked council what policies the city will implement to make a real, lasting change after such perpetuity of discrimination.
Councilmembers Napolitano and Stern are on the task force, and the city at the next council meeting will formalize the group and which other bodies will serve on it, such as some of the city’s cultural arts commissioners.
“We’re not closing the door after taking one action,” Mayor Richard Montgomery said. “There’s no limit to the size and scope of this,” he added.