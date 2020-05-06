Manhattan Beach decided at its Tuesday council meeting to reopen the green spaces at Live Oak Park, Dorsey Field and Sand Dune Park, as part of the first of four phases for parks to open city-wide.
The parks, all on the west side of the city, should open by Saturday, May 9, said parks and recreation director Mark Leyman, as it'll take a few days for his staff to erect barricades and signage.
Face coverings will be strongly encouraged, but not required, said George Gabriel, senior management analyst for the city, as it goes for Polliwog.
All of the city's 10 parks were on the reopening plan, but council voted 3-2, with Councilmembers Nancy Hersman and Hildy Stern opposed, that locations with more amenities should wait until they're deemed safe to use, to avoid spending money to barricade certain areas of the park just to allow people to use part of it.
Bruce's Beach was originally on the list of things to open first, but council will hold off until beaches reopen May 15 per Mayor Richard Montgomery's concern that people will spill over from Bruce's onto the Strand.
The city closed all its parks in March after witnessing lack of social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, then reopened Polliwog Park late last month on a trial basis. These won't be monitored as heavily as Polliwog, city manager Bruce Moe said during the meeting; as more parks open, there's less staff available to be on site.
The set-to-open parks will maintain regular hours and be staffed at peak times, Leyman said. But they will not have around the clock enforcement.
During phase 1, Leyman said, walkways will be open along with the green spaces, while playgrounds, bathrooms, picnic pads and fitness areas will remain closed.
The multi-pronged plan's timeline, however, depends on county and state health guidelines, he added.
Phase two would begin to introduce distanced contact, Moe said, allowing access to park restrooms, dog runs, Begg Pool and the tennis courts at Live Oak Park. Lap swim would be restricted to one person per lane, Leyman said, and tennis games must be singles only.
Residents chimed in to suggest tennis courts would be easy to monitor for social distancing compliance. But, state and county health directions don't yet say it's safe to share things like tennis balls. It will also take Leyman's team up to two weeks to implement an online reservation system to use the courts, he said, to prevent people from being in physical contact.
Phase three will allow small gatherings, open basketball courts, skate parks, picnic pads and the sand dune stairs, Leyman said. Limited numbers of people will be allowed at after-school recreational programs, birthday parties, baby showers and film crews at the parks.
The fourth and final phase would include more regular operations, Leyman said. Playgrounds and fitness stations will reopen, older adult programs and large scale events will resume, he added.