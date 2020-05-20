People can play tennis, paddleball and pickleball again this weekend at Manhattan Beach's Live Oak Park and Manhattan Heights Park, part of the city's phase two in reopening parks and recreational facilities.
Courts at those parks reopen Friday, May 22 with modified hours and access restrictions—players can't just walk up and start a game.
Mandatory reservations for 50 minute maximum games can be made three days ahead.
Games must be singles only for 50 minutes at a time, guests should arrive no more than 10 minutes early than their reserved time and leave immediately after their time slot to avoid gathering. Face coverings are required during check-in and players must wash their hands prior to arrival and upon leaving.
Players can only use their own rackets and marked balls, and should bring their own water, hand sanitizer or disinfecting wipes. No lessons are permitted.
The city may adjust openings and closures as it monitors player behavior and COVID-19 trends in the community.
Manhattan Beach is also discussing with Manhattan Beach Unified School District re-opening the tennis courts at Mira Costa High School for reservations.