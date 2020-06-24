The Manhattan Beach Hometown Fair Association has cancelled its fall event due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a notice sent early Wednesday morning.
Instead of fundraising through the fair, the association is giving back to the community in a different way.
Although the 48th annual fair was not until October 3-4, the association's priority "has to be the health and safety of our community," the notice reads.
"No one is more disappointed than us," the Hometown Fair Association said in the letter. "The Hometown Fair has always been a safe place to gather, perform and fundraise for 48 years."
This year, though, they'll give $10,000 in board approved grants to divide among community clubs, boosters and nonprofits that usually raise money through food and games booths at the fair. Nonprofits collectively typically receive more than $100,000 as a result of the annual event.
"For those that rely on our fair to raise money, we want to help," the notice reads.
The Hometown Fair would be able to happen under stage 4 of the state's reopening plan, or complete lifting of the stay at home order, which includes large gathering venues like nightclubs, concert halls and live audience sports.
With California currently in stage 2, a vaccine or treatment for COVID-19 would be necessary for a fair this size—typically more than 80,000 people—-to recommence.
"An event of this scale doesn’t happen overnight. It’s therefore important that we make this decision at this time," the notice reads.
Those who have submitted booth applications will be refunded in coming weeks.
Organizations can apply for the grants starting August 1 on www.mbfair.org. Grants will be awarded October 3-4.