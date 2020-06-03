About a thousand protesters gathered at the Manhattan Beach Pier on Tuesday, June 2, to demand justice for George Floyd and protest police violence against black people.
The protest, which began around noon, took place a day after an initial demonstration at nearby Bruce’s Beach was canceled. Several others throughout Los Angeles County were canceled or postponed Monday as well, because of concerns that the violence and looting that has occurred over the past few evenings — typically, but not always, as the protests wound down toward the evening — could also happen at those locations.
But all was peaceful in Manhattan Beach Tuesday. Members of the crowd held signs reading: “Dear cops, your silence is consent”; “Black voices matter”; and “equality for all.” The demonstrators also cheered as they listened to speakers. They chanted, “This is what democracy looks like.”
Emma Hite, a Manhattan Beach mother of two boys, ages 3 and 6, wielded a sign that read “My Kids will Know Black Lives Matter” and described the large but peaceful turnout as “wonderful.”
“I believe in everyone being treated equally, fairly,” she said. “And I want my children to know that you should not be judged by the color of your skin.”
They did all of this under a heavy police presence. A parade of about two dozen patrol cars, sirens howling and lights flashing, paraded en masse down to the demonstration site in a clear show of force as the demonstration began. Police blocked Manhattan Beach Boulevard, the street leading to the pier, at Ocean Drive, as well as other nearby streets. That hemmed the crowd into a relatively small area, making social distancing virtually impossible despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic; the vast majority of those in the crowd, however, wore masks and officers offered them to those who didn’t.
Worried about potential violence, some businesses boarded up their windows. Even some City Hall windows sported plywood for protection.
The protesters eventually marched to the Hermosa Beach Pier, hung around for about 20 minutes and then turned around, Hermosa Beach Police Department said in a statement.
“They marched southbound on the Strand, into Hermosa Beach and stopped at our pier for approximately 20 minutes,” Hermosa police said. “The protesters then marched northbound on Hermosa Avenue back to Manhattan Beach. There were zero incidents of vandalism, theft or assaults etc., in Hermosa and this was a very peaceful event.”
The Manhattan Beach Police Department also confirmed there were no arrests associated with the largely peaceful protest.
An officer quietly calmed down a man who yelled at protesters at the outset of the event.
There was almost as many people watching as participating in the protest in the somewhat surreal setting on The Strand, as surfers rode the waves behind them.
The calm contrasted with the turbulence that has marred multiple initially peaceful protests across Southern California and the nation since George Floyd, a black man, died May 25 in Minnesota when a white police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. The officer was ultimately fired from the Minneapolis Police Department and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, with the three officers who were with him also getting fired.
But what followed has been a week of demonstrations nationwide, as protesters demand justice for Floyd and decry police violence against black and brown communities.
In Los Angeles County, protests have occurred from Long Beach to Santa Monica, downtown Los Angeles to Whittier. During the day, the protests have generally remained peaceful. As the sun set, though, clashes with police, looting and vandalism have taken over many of those demonstrations — even causing the county to impose a curfew over the past several days.
The mood in the South Bay has been different. The protests haven’t come as frequently. And the ones that have occurred — including in Torrance on Sunday and in Palos Verdes Estates on Monday — have remained peaceful.
In Manhattan Beach, demonstrators — and onlookers, who both generally reflected the community’s mostly white demographics — took a knee, though watching police officers did not join the show of unity as has been the case during protests elsewhere.
Jared Smalley, 32, a black Culver City resident attending his first such protest, carpooled over with friends and set up a table to hand out free bottles of water, masks and snacks on the sunny, warm day.
“There’s a very diverse group of people who do believe black lives matter,” he said. “People were out here showing support for the black community, showing their support for police officers — the good ones that were here, watched and did nothing.
“So really, this actually is what’s it’s all about,” he added. “Peaceful protest, peaceful supervision and everybody shares a good message and they continue on.”