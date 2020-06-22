Manhattan Beach Fire Chief Daryn Drum has been fired due to recent comments he made that were viewed as insensitive, city officials announced late Friday, June 19.
Police Chief Derrick Abell will temporarily serve as acting fire chief along with his responsibilities overseeing the Police Department, as he did before Drum was hired, according to a city statement.
Drum, who has overseen the city’s 30 firefighters, five part-time support personnel and two fire stations since he was hired in April 2019, could not be reached for comment.
Audio released by the city reveals that Drum used the metaphor “not taking our foot off their throat” multiple times during a Tuesday, June 16, meeting of regional public safety officials, referring to negotiations with an external vendor.
The comments were viewed as inappropriate in light of the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, who was killed when a police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while he was handcuffed and face-down on the ground. Floyd’s death prompted a nationwide protest movement against racism and police brutality.
City officials also cited comments Drum made on a June 11 episode of a podcast called “The South Bay Show.”
“You’re one good shooting away from civil unrest, and now it’s changed to you’re one violent interaction — and the officer oftentimes doesn’t control the level of violence that comes with that interaction — the person that they’re in contact with is really the one in control,” Drum said. “If you comply, there is no violence. If you respond with violence, then the officer has no choice.”
In a statement announcing Drum’s termination, City Manager Bruce Moe said, “We need thoughtful leaders offering voices that are open and inclusive.
“Chief Drum’s recent comments do not reflect our core values as a city,” Moe added, “and an immediate change of Fire Department leadership is in the community’s best interests.”
Moe said in an email that he first learned of the comments late Tuesday from someone who attended the meeting of public safety officials.
“I immediately began to look into the claims,” he said.
Moe said the two instances cited in the city’s announcement of Drum’s termination weren’t the first times he has made comments that could be construed as insensitive.
Specifically, Drum “made comments related to issues of civil unrest caused by police actions in other communities,” Moe said.
He said the comments took place during an internal training on a different topic in January, and “the comments were similar to those made on the podcast.” Moe said no employees made complaints about what they heard.
“However, in retrospect they could be considered insensitive, especially given the pain our society is grappling with today,” Moe said. “On reflection, we should have addressed his comments at the time.”
Moe said he could not comment on “the specifics of the decision-making steps involved with a confidential personnel process.
“But,” he said, “the city took the appropriate action.”
City News Service contributed to this report.