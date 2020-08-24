Kavon Ward, middle, one of the organizers of a Junteenth picnic at Bruce’s Beach, speaks with Patrica and Vivian Bruce, relatives of the Bruce Family and previous owners of the area, in Manhattan Beach on Friday, June 19, 2020. Bruce’s Beach was one of the only places in LA County where African Americans could access the beach. It was taken over by the city of Manhattan Beach in later years and annexed as a city park. Then, decades later, in 2007, the city finally rededicated it and returned its name. (Photo by Axel Koester, Contributing Photographer)