Manhattan Beach has closed its pier as well as all parks, fields, sports courts, exercise equipment, and other recreational facilities effective immediately to reduce the possibility of the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The extraordinary measure is being taken so the community understands the serious nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Mayor Richard Montgomery in a statement released today.
“Public health and safety is at risk, and if we don’t all do our parts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, it will get much worse, and will have even more serious effects for us all,” Montgomery said.
The mayor wrote that he was imploring the community to "treat this situation as the National Emergency that it is, and take every precaution to safeguard each and every person’s health, and the collective health of our community.”
Park, facility and field closures include:
-Manhattan Beach Pier
-Live Oak Park (including: Live Oak Field, Tot Lot Play Equipment, North Play Equipment, Tennis Courts, Batting Cages, Basketball Courts, and Dorsey Field, Dog Run)
-Manhattan Heights Park: (including Play Equipment, Rockwall, Tennis, Pickleball and Paddleball Courts, Basketball Courts and Field)
-Marine Avenue Park (including: Turf Field, Batting Cages, Baseball Field, Skatepark, Basketball Courts, Racquetball courts, Play Equipment, and Dog Run)
-Polliwog Park (including: Upper & Lower Playgrounds and Fitness Stations, Begg Field & Begg Pool, and Premier Field)
-Miraposa Fitness Station
-Beach Volleyball Courts (south of the pier that City operates)
-Strand Fitness Station
-Marine Sports Complex
-Sand Dune (including: Dune, Stairs, Play Equipment)
Larsson Street Parquette
-8th Street Parquette
-Bruce’s Beach (including: Park & Basketball Courts)
-Manhattan Village (including: Field & Playground)
For information, visit citymb.info.