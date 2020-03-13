To help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, The Joslyn Community Center is closed and all Older Adult Programming is cancelled until the end of April 2020, according to a statement from the City of Manhattan Beach.
Because older adults are vulnerable to COVID-19, the action was taken out of an abundance of caution, according to the city.
Older adults who need transportation can still rely on Dial-A-Ride.
The Dial-A-Ride program will continue to operate, for riders who require medication, doctor visits, and necessary medical care. According to the city, Dial-A-Ride vehicles are regularly sanitized and cleaned throughout the day.
Parks and Recreation Program staff are also available to any seniors in the community who need assistance. Residents may call the Parks and Recreation Department at (310) 802-5448.
In addition, following Governor Gavin Newsom’s recommendations, the City has postponed or cancelled special events with large public gatherings until the end of April 2020.
“The City understands the inconvenience and disruption that this may cause," said Manhattan Beach Mayor Richard Montgomery. "As always, public safety is the City’s number one priority."
Here are programs and event impacted:
3/14/20 – Annual Robinson PTSA Family Fun Run (cancelled)
3/19/20 - Community Meeting on Homelessness Partnership (postponed)
3/21/20 - Senior and Scout House Community Center Gala (postponed)
3/31/20 - Police Department Town Hall Meeting (postponed)
4/16/20 – Volunteer Appreciation Event (cancelled)
4/25/20 - Richstone Pier to Pier (to be determined)
5/15/20 - Older Adult Health Fair (cancelled)
The City will reassess programming and events over the next few weeks and provide periodic updates as needed. In the interim, programming at other City facilities will be limited. Consistent with the closure of the Joslyn Community Center, the OASIS (Older Adults and Seniors Interactive Space) Room has been closed.
Check the City’s website for updates to programs, classes and activities.
As a reminder, in order to reduce the risk of spreading illness, it is recommended that each person:
- Stay home if sick or need to care for a sick family member.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing using a tissue or sleeve (not hands).
- Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces often.
If you have questions and would like to speak to someone, or need help finding medical care, call the Los Angeles County Information Line 2-1-1, available 24/7.