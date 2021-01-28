Tune into a conversation about bringing true unity to the Manhattan Beach community next week.
"UNITY: The Movement of Change in our Community" is from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 via Zoom, hosted by the Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce's Inclusion Committee.
Four change-makers, both local and from afar, will share experiences and challenges from their personal and professional lives, as well as discuss the evolution of diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace, media, fashion, sports and education--and their roles in creating change in their respective industries.
The panelists include:
- Cobi Jones, retired LA Galaxy soccer player and broadcaster;
- Olivia V.G Clarke, 16-year-old student, leader, activist and author of "Black Girl, White School: Thriving, Surviving and No, You Can't Touch My Hair" an anthology documenting the experiences of Black girls in predominately White schools;
- Jen Fenton, Manhattan Beach Unified school board president; and
- Tanya Monaghan, social influencer and deputy editor of Southbay Magazine.
Kelly Stroman, president and CEO of the chamber will co-moderate the panel with Tamala Lewis, AEG's senior director of community relations and Foundation at Dignity Health Sports Park.
This event intends to start a wider conversation about diversity, equity and inclusion in Manhattan Beach, highlighting changes made so far and being a catalyst for unity in the community.
The chamber formed the inclusion committee over the summer to integrate into its fabric a lens of inclusion
for all aspects of its work. The committee works to ensure the chamber's programs and practices are fair and
provide forward-looking, as well as provides resources to chamber members and other businesses in the community so they can create inclusion initiatives within their own organizations.
Manhattan Beach Chamber's Inclusion Committee looks to spell out unity through:
- Unconscious bias awareness;
- Neurodiversity;
- Inclusion
- Thoughtful conversations; and
- Youth education and development.
If you go
The virtual panel is from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 via zoom. Register at business.manhattanbeachchamber.com