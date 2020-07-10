The Manhattan Beach Pier has been open for a century, but had to close for its 100th birthday, July 5.
Coronavirus has caused lots of potential gatherings to shutter, and piers were closed along with beaches on the anniversary to avoid crowding during the July 4 weekend.
In lieu of an in-person celebration, the city is having a virtual tour of its Pierspective Community Art Exhibition on Monday, July 13. The public submitted photos and paintings of the pier and its surroundings that people can browse from their screens next week.
Pre-pandemic, said Mayor Richard Montgomery, he wanted to kick off the celebration give the public a short history spiel event on the pier itself, then have people view the exhibit, along with a historical photo timeline of the pier, at the Manhattan Beach Art Center.
Now a Zoom event, he added, Montgomery hopes the parks and rec department, which organized the exhibition, mashes up history with the art.
Whether captured through art or the eye, the pier has seen many years of fishing and wave watching.
The city originally had an iron Pier, from 1901 until 1913-14, when it was destroyed by violent storms, according to reports by Daily Breeze blogger Sam Gnerre.
The existing landmark, dedicated on July 5, 1920, is the oldest concrete pier on the west coast, according to the Manhattan Beach Historical Society.
The pavilion, which is now the Roundhouse Aquarium Teaching Center, at the end of the pier, and the bath house beneath the pier deck were added on July 4, 1922.
Initially a bait shop and tackle rental business, then later, several cafes and restaurants, the Roundhouse turned into a research center in 1979, and now is an oceanographic teaching center.
There was even talk in the 1920s or 1930s of building a casino on the pier, Montgomery said, but that was never revisited.
The pier extended 200 feet past the Roundhouse from 1928 until that portion was destroyed by storms in 1940, never to be rebuilt.
Heavy erosion and structural safety hazards peaking by 1989 called for the pier to be rebuilt by 1992, according to the historical society.
More recently, Manhattan Beach's pier was a site of a June protest, one of many international demonstrations of calls for racial equity and end of police brutality following the killing of George Floyd and many other Black lives lost to police violence before and after his.
Now back open, the pier continues to be a place of physically distanced leisure and more for everyone.
"The pier is more than a pier, Montgomery said, it's a safety place--a place to stretch and relax your mind, take the stress away, exercise and education" with the Roundhouse."
When it was closed for three months, Montgomery heard from many concerned residents about not being able to go to the pier.
"Beaches and the pier are in our DNA here in Manhattan Beach," Montgomery said, people want to walk on our pier...it was part of their daily routine."
Our pier is known worldwide, Montgomery said, he's seen it on novel covers and in art, aside from the anniversary exhibition.
"I take it for granted because it's in our faces everyday," Montgomery said, "but it stands out and the whole world comes to see it."