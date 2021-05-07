Joan Maturko buys fruit from Giovanny Blanco at Manhattan Beach Farmers' Market as it reopened with limited booths and a limit of 35 shoppers at a time in Manhattan Beach on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Shoppers and merchants must wear masks, keep a six foot disance and only the farmers handle the produce before handing the bag to the customer. Maturko was happy to be able to get fresh produce, and especially her beloved oranges. (Photo by Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram/SCNG)