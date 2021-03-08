A man was shot to death inside a Redondo Beach home late Saturday night, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives say they arrested four men they believe were behind the killing.
The arrests occurred after Redondo Beach police briefly chased the suspects as they fled in a car, then abandoned the vehicle in a neighborhood. Police surrounded the neighborhood for several hours before they found all four men.
The Sheriff’s Department, which contracts with Redondo Beach for homicide investigations, did not have any information on the four suspects Sunday morning. And detectives have not said why the shooting occurred.
Redondo Beach police found the shooting victim inside a home in the 600 block of North Juanita Avenue at around 8 p.m. Saturday. The man, who was only identified as being in his 30s, was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Investigators have not said who reported the shooting. Redondo Beach police initially described the incident as an assault.
As police were investigating the shooting, officers spotted a vehicle leaving the area and tried to make a stop. The men inside refused to pull over, and that led to the chase.
The men abandoned the vehicle on Prospect Avenue between Torrance Boulevard and Camino Real. Redondo Beach and Torrance police set up a perimeter along Prospect as they searched neighborhoods straddling the border of the two cities.
Torrance police said they asked residents near Howard Avenue and Ruby Street to stay inside. It wasn’t clear Sunday if that was the location where they found the suspects. Redondo Beach police said the street closures and neighborhood lockdowns were lifted at around 6:45 a.m.
Sheriff’s officials have not yet identified any of the suspects.