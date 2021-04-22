Accountability. A path to healing.
For one man and his family: Justice.
For the country: But one step in a larger journey toward racial justice, too long deferred.
Those were the reactions from Los Angeles County’s elected officials on Tuesday, April 20, in the wake of a Hennepin County jury finding former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of all three counts he faced — including murder — for killing George Floyd last year.
Floyd, a Black man, died May 25 when Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes. A crowd witnessed the killing. Smartphones captured it – and broadcast it across the world.
Protests swept the nation, including in the beach cities. Nearly 1,000 people, for example, marched from the Manhattan Beach Pier to the Hermosa Beach Pier on June 2. In the following weeks, hundreds of locals participated in candlelight vigils and car caravans – even mobilizing their children to "pop the bubble" on racism during a family friendly march.
The country’s latest reckoning with police brutality and systemic racism stretched into the summer.
Then, in late March, Chauvin’s trial began. It went to the jury on Monday.
A captivated nation awoke on Tuesday. And waited.
Then, shortly after 2 p.m., Judge Peter Cahill opened a manila envelope containing the jury’s decision. He read the verdict. Guilty. And with that, those who for months – and, in fact, for years before Floyd’s death – marched in the streets, denounced systemic racism and advocated for police reform exhaled.
“Today, we let out a collective sigh that for George Floyd, and his family and supporters, the man who killed their loved one is going to be held accountable,” said Hilda L. Solis, chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. “This does not deflect from the terrible fact that we have so many more people who were taken from their families by law enforcement, like Breonna Taylor, Daunte Wright, Adam Toledo, and those here in LA County.”
The responses from Los Angeles County’s local leaders — in statements, via email or on Twitter — echoed sentiments heard across the nation:
There was compassion and continued mourning for those who knew Floyd. Declarations of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Paeans to justice.
“This is what justice looks like," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who on the day the Chauvin verdict came down was spearheading a potentially historic initiative to return a sliver of prime coastal property in Manhattan Beach to the Black family who lost it via eminent domain nearly a century ago.
"The path to unity flows through accountability," Hahn added. "The path to healing begins with justice.”
Kavon Ward, a Manhattan Beach resident and founder of Justice for Bruce's Beach, a movement seeking restitution for the Bruce family, agreed.
“Today was a good day for Black people around the world,” Ward said, before adding more work must be done. “This is a time for racial reckoning."
In the small city of Hermosa Beach, Mayor Justin Massey also talked about the need for more healing and action.
“The jury’s unanimous verdicts that Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd provide a measure of closure to this tragic event and are an important step for our criminal justice system," he said in a statement. "But much remains to be done to balance the enormous challenges of law enforcement with the enormous challenges of protecting the dignity of every member of the human family."
One of the region’s top law enforcement officials, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, said what many around the nation, particularly in Black communities, have long demanded: When police officers break the law, they will be held accountable.
“As we have all seen with the verdict in the Derek Chauvin case, we must have faith in the judicial process, he said. “If a crime is committed, regardless of who the perpetrator is, they will be brought to justice.”
But other county leaders suggested decisions such as Tuesday’s guilty verdict have often been exceptions that belie rather than confirm faith in the system.
“The jury delivered accountability, but the future of equality rests squarely in America’s hands,” said LA County District Attorney George Gascon. “Today’s verdict is a critical step in the ongoing march towards restoring public trust in our criminal justice system.”
Ward, from Manhattan Beach, pointed out there's still work to do and is hopeful local officials can learn from the past and implement anti-racist policies in its policing.
“Just as the police and City Council (in the early 20th century) were complicit in removing the Bruces from this city," Ward said, "I would caution (today’s City Council) to look at their policies to make sure they’re not doing the same thing to other Black people in this city.”
Some public agencies have already begun that reckoning, vis-a-vis both policing and other historic forms of systemic racism.
In Manhattan Beach, the City Council recently adopted some of the recommendations from its Bruce’s Beach Task Force as it attempts to make amends with the racist actions of past leaders. The city will install two new plaques to honor the Bruce family, spending up to $350,000 on an interactive art installation and recognizing the history of the family on a tab on its municipal website. The City Council also issued an acknowledgment and condemnation of its predecessor’s actions, though it stopped short of issuing an apology.
Statewide, in January, California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board issued a report urging law enforcement agencies to review police officers’ social media, cellphones and computers for racist content that could contribute to Black people getting stopped disproportionately by police.
That report, the board’s fourth annual, said people who were perceived as Black were more than twice as likely to be stopped as their percentage of the population would suggest.
Ward, meanwhile, cautioned her local police agency to ensure they are taking reports of harassment seriously.
“White people are treated with protection and equality," she said, "and Black people should be treated the same way.”
Staff writers Tyler Shaun Evains, Lisa Jacobs, Donna Littlejohn and Hayley Munguia, and the Associated Press and City News Service contributed to this report.