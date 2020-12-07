You can no longer “Eat at Joe’s.”
The popular Redondo Beach diner was shuttered by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department midday Friday, Dec. 4, and fined $500, said owner Alex Jordan. He has a hearing with the Health Department scheduled in 10 days, he added.
The county did not respond to requests for comment Friday.
The closure, which Jordan called arbitrary and heavy-handed, comes after Eat at Joe’s publicly defied countywide orders banning all in-person dining in an effort to slow the current surge of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. In the days following the county’s order, Eat at Joe’s continued seating and serving customers and tables set up on the sidewalk and parking lot.
Then, on Wednesday morning, health officials visited the restaurant, on Pacific Coast Highway, and told him he had to shutdown by Friday or risk temporarily losing his health permit. Eat at Joe’s opened on Wednesday and Thursday.
On Friday morning, anticipating a potential visit by health inspectors, the restaurant switched to take-out only and removed tables from the sidewalk, Jordan said — but kept the tent up with an “outdoor dining is closed” sign.
But about 20 patrons who ordered to-go food ignored the signage and sat at the tables under the tent anyway, Jordan said. Those customers did, however, socially distance and wear masks.
A county health officer arrived around noon, Jordan said, and completed a detailed inspection, including looking at his trash cans and into bathrooms for soap dispensers.
Jordan said the inspector told him the restaurant would keep its A health rating, but that “we’re closing you down.”
“They came with the intent to close me down,” Jordan said. “They wanted to close me down.”
Jordan employees 12 people, down from about 25 before the pandemic, he said. His biggest worry about the diner’s closure was for them.
“First and foremost. I’m very upset for my employees,” Jordan said. “My goal was for them to get salaries, not to be put out of work.”
The restaurant owner said he is considering starting an online fundraiser to help his staff.
“I don’t want to get too political with this,” Jordan said. “But I’m not happy obviously.”
The restaurant, which has been in the same location since 1969, also received attention last week for the French Laundry banner it displayed. The high-end Napa Valley eatery received attention recently for hosting a dinner party attended by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Newsom on Thursday announced a new regional stay-at-home order that would, once it goes into effect, shutter all in-person dining throughout Southern California.