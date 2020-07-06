The Kiwanis Club of Hermosa Beach announced the distribution of scholarships to recent high school graduates, funds to COVID-19 relief groups and monetary support for local businesses.
The club gave $26,500 in scholarships to graduating local youth including $3,000 to El Camino College Circle K members, $6,000 to Redondo Union High School Key Club members and $17,500 to students from Mira Costa and Redondo Union high schools.
In addition, because many local businesses closed or reduced operations due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kiwanis allocated $5,000 for the purchase of gift cards from these businesses and will auction the cards during a fundraiser when it is possible in the future. The club also gave $1,000 to the House of Yahweh, $1,500 to then LA Food Bank, $1,500 to Hope Chapel's Hope in Action Food Bank, and $300 for McDonalds gift cards that the nonprofit Laundry for Love will share with homeless people. Other support to the community included help preparing lunches for distribution by St. Cross Episcopal Church to those in need.
In a press release, the club said it is grateful to the community for its support of its fundraising efforts, especially the Christmas Tree sale held each year at the Hermosa Beach Community Center. Its programs generate more than $70,000 each year to schools and non-profit organizations.
Kiwanis welcomes new members and looks forward to resuming Wednesday meetings as soon as its city-owned space at Kiwanis Youth Hall, 2515 Valley Drive, reopens to the public.