Students and teachers have until March 1 to apply for Kinecta Federal Credit Union's 2020 “Youth Scholarships and Teaching Grants for Growth” program.
The credit union is awarding eight $2,000 scholarships to high school students and six $2,000 grants to pre-K to 12th grade teachers for instruction and classroom projects.
“Kinecta Federal Credit Union is dedicated to helping young adults reach their academic goals and teachers enhance their classroom offerings,” said Latrice McGlothin, Kinecta's community engagement officer, who added they received more than 200 student and 70 teacher submissions last year.
Student applicants should be 24 years old or younger at the time of application, a high school senior applying for or already accepted as a full-time college student or already a full-time college student.
The student application consists of a 1,000-word essay, GPA transcripts, SAT transcripts and community service proof.
Teacher applications should be certified pre-K to 12th grade teachers or home-school teachers. Only one grant will be awarded per teacher, although you may apply for multiple grants. Recipients must use the grant funds to purchase supplies or fund a classroom project.
The teacher grants are evaluated based on financial need, number of students impacted and the creativity of the project.
To apply, visit kinecta.org/youth-scholarships/ or kinecta.org/teaching-grants/.