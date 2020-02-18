After spending the last 17 years operating several assisted living facilities for the elderly in the South Bay, Anthony and Leia Joaquin decided it was time to reach out to a younger generation.
The couple recently celebrated the grand opening of JEI Learning Center in Manhattan Beach, an after-school tutoring center that focuses on individualized, step-by-step approach to learning.
The Joaquins had a lot of experience in education as they maneuvered through various public, private and home school academic sectors with their own five children.
The way basic math and language arts are taught today, in addition to added pressures and anxiety in young children, said Leia, were just not what she remembered as a student.
After researching after school enrichment programs for her own children, JEI stood out.
“I immediately saw the ideas and blend of critical thinking that encompassed critical thinking," said Leia, who added JEI's word-problem approach to reading, writing and math aligned with what her children were studying in school. And, she said, it made sense to them. More importantly, their children liked JEI.
New JEI students take a diagnostic test to assess math and English skills, said Leia.
“We can identify the target areas we need to prepare for before the state exam and go over their progress report or report card throughout the year with their parents,” she said.
Along with the diagnostic information, Leia speaks with parents about challenges their children are facing. She then plans an individualized workbook curriculum to target and master areas for improvement. JEI also embraces accelerated learners and helps challenge them in math, reading comprehension and writing and helps keep students on track during the summer.
“We designed our center to be affordable to allow children to stay with us year after year, to assure they understand all the new concepts, and hopefully stay ahead, to build their confidence in the classroom.” said Leia.
JEI Learning System, said Leia, has a 40-year track record in education and its curriculum is updated to meet the California Common Core State standards.
“So, whether your child is in public, private or home school sectors, we assure they are introduced to the concepts they will be tested on at the end of the year and/or be strong critical thinkers through word problems that these tests encompass,” she said.
JEI Learning Center is located at 1053 Aviation Blvd, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. For more information, visit: https://jeilearning.com.