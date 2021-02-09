As hospitals are strained by the responsibility of caring for COVID-19 patients, community members provided encouragement in the form of care packages for health professionals in the South Bay.
Children and families from the Redondo Beach-based Jewish Community Center and its affiliated Academy of the Arts assembled the packs with support from businesses — including Skechers, JR286 and United Legwear — that donated merchandise. The academy students added a personal touch by making hand-decorated cards for each swag-filled bag.
Hundreds of packs were delivered to Torrance Memorial and Providence Little Company of Mary medical centers in Torrance and San Pedro. The hospital workers took short breaks from their shifts to collect their bags and greet the families who delivered them.