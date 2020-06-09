About 300 people—residents, students and public officials—gathered in Hermosa Beach's iconic Pier Plaza on Tuesday, June 9, to honor the life of George Floyd and other black people who have lost their lives to police violence.
It was the first evening vigil held in the South Bay after more than a week of protests across Los Angeles County, including one in Hollywood Sunday that drew 50,000.
The Justice Vigil, organized by a local student, was the second time Pier Plaza filled with people peacefully protesting for Black Lives Matter. A protest that drew nearly 1,000 in Manhattan Beach last week, organized by a group called MBPeaceProtest, had people of all ages march to Hermosa Beach and back last Tuesday.
Participants in the Pier Plaza crowd on Tuesday evening held signs reading: “Peace and Justice for All," "Hermosa Beach Stands with You" and "Black Lives Matter." Members of the Hermosa Beach City Council took a break from their meeting so they could join in the vigil.
The Justice Vigil began with speeches by organizer Will Smith, a Hermosa Beach resident and Dalia Feliciano, a Manhattan Beach resident. Both black students talked about what it's been like growing up in predominantly white neighborhoods.
Smith, in a phone interview before the vigil, said he always felt the onus was him to adjust to his white neighbors. He said he felt as if he had to work harder to fit in and now recent events have opened his eyes to the national issue. And, he said, he wanted people of all colors to be held accountable.
"I want the South Bay community to empathize with the black community as much as possible," said the USC student who attended American Martyrs School and Loyola High School.
Smith added the sustained peaceful protests around the country are important to help people understand how ingrained racial injustice is in society. He said speaking up about it in his hometown was paramount.
"I want this to really hit home," said Smith before the vigil. "I want people to take something with them the rest of their lives.
"This is not a one-week issue," added Smith. "When something happens, people think: 'Oh that's bad!,' and then everybody just goes back to their lives."
During the vigil, people held up photos and read biographies of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Philando Castile, Sandra Bland, Tamir Rice, Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin—all people of color who died at the hands of police.
As the leaders shouted "Say His Name," demonstrators answered with the name of each victim.
Liz and Tim Tyndorf attended the vigil with twin 12-year-old sons Owen and Griffin, students at Hermosa Valley School. They wanted to support the call for an end to police brutality, said Liz. And, said Tim, they wanted their sons to see everybody coming together peacefully to take a stand for justice.
Mark Holzworth was one of two dozen or so protesters who stood holding photographs of recent victims of police brutality. The death of George Floyd, he said, was what encouraged him to become more engaged.
"I came to the realization that inaction is complicity," Holzworth said.
—Axel Koester contributed to this report.