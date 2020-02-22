The American Institute of Architects bestowed its highest honor, the Gold Medal, on Paul Revere Williams in December 2017.

The posthumous award marked the first time an African American architect had been so recognized.

But then, Williams spent a lifetime as a pioneer in his field. He designed more than 2,000 buildings during his long, fruitful career, eight of which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

He’s best known for designing homes for the rich and famous, and for major Southern California buildings such as the Los Angeles County Courthouse, the Saks Fifth Avenue store in Beverly Hills, and the Arrowhead Springs Hotel north of San Bernardino.

His South Bay projects include the Reynolds house in Malaga Cove, a distinctive block of homes behind the gates in Rolling Hills and the SeaView Palos Verdes housing development in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Williams was born in the West Adams district of Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 1894. His father died when he was 2, and his mother when he was 4, both from tuberculosis.

He was raised by a family his parents had met at the nearby First AME Church. (Williams would later design a new church building that opened in 1968 on the site.)

From an early age, he showed a talent for the creative, attending classes at the Los Angeles School of Art and Design and at the Los Angeles branch of the New York Beaux-Arts Institute of Design before enrolling at USC.

He graduated from USC in 1914; while still a student there, he helped design several new campus buildings. He married his wife, Della Mae, in 1917, and they settled in the Adams District.

Contact Lisa Jacobs lisa.jacobs@TBRnews.com or follow her on Twitter @lisaannjacobs.

Load comments