In response to the coronavirus crisis, the Woman’s Club of Hermosa Beach has created a local initiative to encourage residents to shop locally.
Residents can submit a selfie of themselves supporting a local business, or a picture of what they purchased or ate, in order to earn “I Support Local” yard signs, window signs, and bumper stickers.
According to the WCHB, the project highlights the strength of the local community and encourages residents to show their support by displaying the signs and stickers, and inspiring their neighbors to do the same.
The WCHB invites Hermosa residents to participate by submitting shopping selfies, or photos of purchases/meals, to their website, and requesting one of three rewards at no cost. Multiple submissions can garner multiple rewards.
For more information, visit https://womansclubofhermosabeach.org/supportlocal