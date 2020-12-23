When Hermosa Beach’s Carissa Catalina started an interactive wishing tree on the city’s Greenbelt, she may have started a new tradition in town.
Catalina said she was running on the Greenbelt one evening when she thought she could create some holiday spirit on the dimly lit trail popular with joggers and walkers. So about three weeks ago, Catalina, along with helpers Gabby Barrantes and Andrea Giancoli, hung ornaments and solar panel lights on a tree at 8th Street and Valley Drive.
With a sign reading “Add an Ornament… Make a Wish,” many more ornaments have found a home on the tree since then. Social media response has been positive, encouraging the decorating to become a tradition.
“I was thinking even keeping these ornaments and then coming back next year and putting them back up, and hopefully keeping it alive… a neat little community tradition,” Catalina said.
Catalina, a graphic designer, enjoys the holidays and decorating. She has worked with eateries with event coordinating and social media graphics and also helped with holiday decorations. Because of the coronavirus shut-down, she has put some of those holiday decorations to use.
“I really like to embrace all holidays that bring people happiness or excitement,” Catalina said.
Catalina said she feels heartfelt that so many people are happy to contribute to the tree.
“I wanted people to have some type of feel good moment going into 2021,” Catalina said.