The 11th annual Walk (and Run) for Water will take place Sunday, March 15, along the Hermosa Beach Pier, to benefit the Project, a nonprofit organization that helps provide access to clean, safe, drinking water to the rural Samburu region of Kenya.
While the first 10 years of the fundraiser featured a walk, this year will mark the first time a 5K race is added to the event, according community outreach associate Sierra Pillsbury, with the Culver City-based organization.
"The Samburu Project has been a part of the South Bay community for the past 11 years,” Pillsbury said. “Our Walk for Water has been a wonderful way to engage with the families of Hermosa and Manhattan Beaches. Reaching out to students at Mira Costa High School and the Manhattan Beach Middle School and Rolling Hills Preparatory Academy has provided them and their families the opportunity to become global citizens and agents of change in their own communities."
The Samburu Project has drilled more than 110 wells in the region and has a “ripple effect that impacts health, encourages education for children, and empowers women to start businesses,” Pillsbury said.
Each spring, the group hosts fundraising walks around the country to raise money and awareness for their cause.
"Based on the success of the Hermosa Beach walk, our organization has grown to having walks in 10 other cities around the country,” Pillsbury said. “These efforts of hundreds of supporters illustrates the global community focused on tackling the world water crisis."
The walkers and runners will meet at American Junkie on the Pier Plaza where they can check in, receive T-shirts and runner’s bibs, create signs and hear some pre-walk inspiration. From there, beginning at 8 a.m., the participants will head out along the coast and complete a 4-mile walking route or 5K running route.
After completion, participants can head back to American Junkie and will be served breakfast. There will also be music, raffles, goodie bags and more.
Each participant is sponsored by friends and family to meet a personal fundraising goal of $100, which is used to expand the organizations network of “water warriors” beyond Southern California and around the world.
Tickets are $30 for the event, which takes place from 8 a.m. to noon. American Junkie is located at 68 Pier Ave.
For more information and how to register or donate, visit thesamburuproject.org, or call (310) 8817265.