Temporary single lane closures on Pier Avenue and Hermosa Avenue in Hermosa Beach to stimulate outdoor dining and retail foot traffic might come to fruition following a discussion by the Hermosa Beach City Council at its Tuesday meeting.
Temporary outdoor dining and retail sale permits have given a boost to struggling restaurants and retail stores in Hermosa Beach, but city officials are looking at more ways to help business owners. A final decision on the closures was not made at Tuesday's meeting, but the issue is expected to be discussed again at the city council's next meeting on July 28.
“I think we need to do everything we can for our businesses,” said Councilmember Mike Detoy.
Especially since, Detoy added, that indoor activity at gyms as well as nail and hair salons, were shut down by Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this week.
A traffic engineer will be hired to design a plan for single lane closures, from both directions, on Hermosa Avenue between 10th and 14th streets and Pier Avenue, between Hermosa Avenue and Valley Drive. The plan will also look at the use of diagonal parking and creating a bike lane buffer.
“It could provide a more consistent level of economic activity and foot traffic by slowing vehicular travel down and make it safer for these outdoor activities,” said Leeanne Singleton, the city's environmental analyst, at the meeting.
The plan could be designed to provide additional walking and biking space, but could also cause traffic congestion through downtown due to the decrease of lanes, Singleton said.
Another option that the City Council considered was full street closures on one or both corridors of Pier Avenue and Hermosa Avenue on an intermittent basis. While that option would eliminate concern of car traffic and be safest for pedestrians, it could have a significant secondary impact such as attracting large crowds which would make physical distancing difficult, costs of the installation and breakdown of equipment, and traffic, Singleton said.
“We don't quite have the street network in Hermosa Beach, particularly in our downtown, to be able to accommodate that,” Singleton said. “So we push other vehicular traffic to side streets and residential streets in looking at an option like this.”
Mayor Pro Tem Justin Massey said numerous cities have tackled such plans, but for street closures to work, the city needs to be willing to experiment.
“It needs to be bold and needs to carve out space for these businesses to do business, whether they're a restaurant, whether they're salon, whether they're a retailer,” Massey said. “It needs to have that space for business to be buffered from the traffic lanes. It needs to be sustainable for the duration of the emergency.”
Councilmember Stacey Armato agreed that this project should go beyond just the summer.
“Considering that this pandemic could go on for quite some time and who knows what the new normal will be, even after we have a vaccine and precautions will be taken thereafter,” Armato said. “So we need something that can be a little more long standing.”
Hermosa Brewing Company co-owner Dave Davis went in together with neighbors Pedone’s Pizza and Decadence, with the help of the newly formed Downtown Hermosa Beach Small Business Relief Fund, to build a outdoor dining deck in front of their Hermosa Avenue businesses.
The cost was $19,000, Davis said at Tuesday's meeting, split between the businesses and with nearly half paid by the relief fund. But during this time, Davis said is a substantial amount of money and the potential of being able to expand his business more with the lane closure would be beneficial to his business.
“We have no indoor business, we have no idea when we're going to have indoor business. So for us, we're thinking we'll be outside for the foreseeable future,” Davis said.
Councilmember Hany Fangary suggested city staff do outreach to other business areas in the city that would be amenable to the plan.
At Tuesday's meeting, the City Council also extended authorizing temporary outdoor dining permits to at least Jan. 13, 2021, according to Singleton, to "provide some certainty to businesses making the investment in these outdoor spaces."