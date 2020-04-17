Spyder Surf owner Dennis Jarvis said business has been tough since the novel coronavirus outbreak shut down his three locations to the public in the beach cities.
To help pay the rent, Jarvis’ son Luke suggested they host a drive-thru at their Hermosa Beach location on Pacific Coast Highway. It has been such a success that they will host another drive-thru Saturday, April 18, from noon to 4 p.m. The event features a drive-thru skateboard day where non-contact custom skate boards can be made.
“We can't make rent,” said Jarvis, who said he had to layoff around 60 employees. “So we're just trying to keep busy doing something positive. People want the stuff. So, we've been working, trying to help people out as well as get rid of some inventory while we can.”
Jarvis said they have sold everything from surfboards to dresses since the drive-thru has taken place over the past two weekends. Social distancing is practiced.
“You can pay for it right then and drive away and come back later and pick it up. Or if we have room you can park and wait,” Jarvis said.
Jarvis added, “So it's anything we have in the store, but because we're all on lock down in our home; it’s just our family that works,” Jarvis said.
Spyder customers can also order online or call in an order. If local, they will deliver.
Jarvis said Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi might attend the event tomorrow.
Spyder is located at 2461 Pacific Coast Highway in Hermosa Beach.
For more information, visit spydersurf.com, or call (310) 374-8276.