Using virtual reality, the city of Hermosa Beach is providing an immersive experience exploring the risks of flooding due to climate change and how climate action can make a difference in protecting the community on Wednesday at the Hermosa Beach Pier.
The new initiative, “Look Ahead Hermosa,” shows the impacts of sea level rise on the Hermosa Beach Pier, Pier Plaza and The Strand. The city launched the program in partnership with the U.S. Geological Survey, Climate Access, and Whitespace VR.
In addition to the immersive experience, the program offers education about climate change and an opportunity for residents to share their concerns and opinions.
"Look Ahead Hermosa Beach" is part of the city’s efforts to certify a Local Coastal Program in coordination with the California Coastal Commission. Coastal access, recreational facilities and coastal hazards are among the policy areas that must be addressed to comply with the California Coastal Act.
Hermosa Beach Mayor Mary Campbell said after using the virtual reality headsets, the city will have to “figure out hot to mitigate impacts and prepare.”
“It's really special to be able to have this sophisticated virtual reality equipment so we can draw some new attention to the crisis of climate change and what all cities need to do in order to prepare themselves as early as possible to mitigate any of the potential impacts on these beach cities,” Campbell said.
The VR experience will be available for free today at the foot of the pier during Farmer's Market on Pier Plaza.
Meredith Herr, Climate Access director of research and content, said the program will visit Manhattan Beach sometime in the spring or summer.
For more information, visit hermosabeach.gov/lookahead