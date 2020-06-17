Retired Hermosa Beach Police Department narcotics K-9, Keef, a black Labrador retriever, died June 8 after nearly three years of retirement.
Keef, with handler Officer George Brunn, served eight years and was the first canine in the department's Narcotics K-9 Unit when it was formed in 2009.
According to Hermosa Beach police, Keef was an award-winning K-9 who assisted various agencies while in the Hermosa Beach Police Department in locating $250,000 in currency, over 1,200 pounds of marijuana and over 24 kilos of methamphetamine/cocaine.
Keef was adopted from Canine Companions and lived out his retirement in the Brunn home.