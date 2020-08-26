There is concern that a city iPad has been hacked, so at its Aug. 25 meeting, the Hermosa Beach City Council authorized the mayor to issue subpoenas to Apple Inc. to help verity if a city-issued iPad has been compromised.
According to City Attorney Mike Jenkins, the city's information technology services provider reported that there might have been unauthorized access to a city issued iPad. But because the city's internet service provider could not verify the breach without additional information, the only way to obtain the information is through a subpoena.
“(We) don't really know what we'll find, it's quite possible we'll find nothing at all,” said Jenkins. “But given that there's some unusual data on the iPad, it seemed prudent to at least pursue it to some extent, to see if there's any additional data that can be acquired that might be of assistance in figuring this out.”
Jenkins said the Hermosa Beach Police Department does not have enough evidence to determine if a crime has been committed and were unable to commence an investigation themselves.
A government code allows a city council to initiate an investigation and issue a subpoena, Jenkins said, which will be served on Apple.
“Apple will provide us the information and (it) may be much ado about nothing or we may acquire some evidence, some information that would allow us to take it to some different level,” Jenkins said.