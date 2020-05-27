To give struggling retail stores and restaurants a better opportunity to recover during the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Hermosa Beach City Council approved Tuesday a temporary permit program for outdoor retail sales and dining.
Business owners will need to apply for a permit with the city, which can be applied for now, but each one will need to be approved by case-by-case basis, according to Ken Robertson, the city’s community development director.
“Once they get a permit, they can expand retail into outdoor areas,” Robertson said Wednesday.
While Los Angeles County announced Tuesday that all retail can now open for business at 50 percent capacity in-store with restrictions including social distancing and limited capacity, restaurants are still unable to open for indoor dining. The council’s decision allows the city to have the permit process in place, Robertson said.
“This will allow them to spread out into these outdoor areas, but only upon when the county allows restaurants to reopen for dining on premises,” Robertson said.
The city has implemented multiple measures to aid businesses since the stay-at-home orders were issued in mid March, Robertson said, from extended business license renewal dates to suspending restaurant fees. The permit approval is just an extension of the city’s efforts, he said.
According to a city staff report, outdoor areas with dining or retail displays could be on private property, which can include parking lots, or in suitable locations like public sidewalks. There could also be a combination of public and private areas approved as well.
Mayor Mary Campbell said the city wants to make the process as simple and responsible as possible, but public safety is the highest priority.
“We are wholeheartedly behind reopening virtually any aspect of our local economy as we can do so safely,” Campbell by phone said Wednesday.
Campbell said the permits will bring small businesses in line with large retailers like Target or Costco, which were deemed essential business.
“(These) temporary arrangements would provide them the opportunity to spread out customers in a safe fashion by bringing some of their merchandise outside and also being allowed to bring customers inside as long as they can comply with the entire list of guidelines that are required in order to maintain social distancing,” Campbell said.
Campbell said it is not crystal clear how long the permit process might take, maybe upwards of two weeks, but at Tuesday’s meeting, business owners and Councilmember Hany Fangary said that might be too long.
“These businesses are dying right now,” Fangary said.
While the new temporary permit program was approved unanimously, the City Council voted 3-2 to allow outdoor dining until 11 p.m. The two no votes had recommended closure time at 10 p.m.