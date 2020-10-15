A move to censure a Hermosa Beach councilmember, who was called biased by a judge in a court ruling last month, by a fellow councilmember was shot down at the Oct. 13 City Council meeting.
The decision by Judge Mary Strobel in Los Angeles Superior Court said that when Councilmember Stacey Armato, along with other councilmembers, declared CrossFit Horsepower a public nuisance, she was biased against the gym because of her communications with complaining neighbors and she “should have recused herself.” The judge wrote because Armato did not recuse herself, CrossFit Horsepower did not receive a fair hearing and the “Council's decision must be set aside.”
Because of the judge's decision, Councilmember Hany Fangary requested at Tuesday's meeting for the City Council to consider a possible censuring of Armato at a future City Council meeting. He also said the City Council should consider if the city should continue paying Armato's defense costs in light of the court's ruling and if the city is entitled to be reimbursed for legal costs to date in the CrossFit Horsepower litigation.
Mayor Mary Campbell asked the other councilmembers if there was any support to put this on a future meeting agenda and there was none.
“There is a finding by a court of concerns regarding the conduct of a councilmember,” Fangary said at the meeting. “I think it would be wise for the city to evaluate that and evaluate what action if any the city should do to minimize such actions being done again by the same councilmember or other councilmembers.”
He added, “Otherwise it would be assumed by some … that the city does not take violations or municipal code and other requirements seriously.”
Earlier in the council meeting, Armato said she strongly believes government should be responsive to the community and that she held no bias toward the gym when she made her decision.
“It's my philosophy to be responsive no matter who may be asking,” Armato said. “I'm emphatic towards our community members' frustrations and I take everyone's concerns seriously... people should feel like they can reach out to us and trust that we will in fact help them.”
CrossFit Horsepower, which was located on Cypress Avenue, had been at odds with the city since 2014. According to the city, in the period between when they opened and 2018, they had logged 175 noise complaints, including dropped weights and loud music, against the business. The gym owners, Jed Sanford and Dan Wells, had argued those complaints were made by just a few individuals and amplified by Armato.
The City Council deemed CrossFit Horsepower a public nuisance in August 2018 with a resolution and gave the gym 90 days to abate the vibration and noise issues or they would be required to cut their operating hours and eliminate free weights. The council voted 3-0, with Councilmembers Justin Massey and Mary Campbell recusing themselves since they lived too close the business.
In Nov, 2018, the owners filed the lawsuit claiming the city’s decision, requiring a number of permanent abatement measures, and Armato’s actions could lead to the closure of the business. They announced in May 2019 that the business was closing.
In the September decision, the judge wrote that Armato “performed functions of an advocate,” including investigation and evidence gathering, for the complaining residents while not offering similar assistance to the gym.
“Armato’s communications with complaining residents show that she became an active participant in building a nuisance case against the Gym,” wrote the judge.
Redondo Beach Mayor Bill Brand called in during public participation to support Armato and he said “lawsuits fly all the time.”
“You really can't serve your community in a way they want to be served if moving forward as an elected official you don't know that you have the backing of the city to support you in your tough decision making going forward,” Brand said.
The CrossFit Horsepower owners have another lawsuit ongoing, which they filed on Oct. 10, 2019. Filed in the United States District Court Central District of California, it is a civil rights violation suit against the city, Armato and “Quality of Life” prosecutor Joy Abaquin.
Sanford and Wells seek monetary damages, which they want to be determined at a jury trial for the “City’s targeted destruction of its lawful and permitted gym business,” according to the lawsuit.