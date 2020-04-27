The Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce announced Monday the cancellation of the Memorial Day Fiesta Hermosa, originally scheduled for May 23 to 25, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The fair, self-dubbed the world's largest arts and crafts festival, is held twice a year on Memorial Day and Labor Day, marking both the start and end of summer in the beach city. In addition to more than 300 booths touting wares for sale, Fiesta Hermosa included musical acts, a charity beer and wine garden and a Kiddie Carnival.
This would have been the 50th annual event.
Hermosa Beach Chamber President/CEO Maureen Hunt said, in a statement, canceling the Memorial Day weekend event was the best way to proceed given the continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent declarations from the Governor of California.
“We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our community, but ultimately know it is the right decision regarding the health and safety of the public,” wrote Hunt.
The chamber delayed the decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns would lessen by the summer, said Hunt. The chamber will be reaching out directly to vendors and all participants with more information.
The Labor Day Fiesta Hermosa, taking place Sept. 5 to 7, is still scheduled.
The Fiesta Hermosa cancelation came the same day the 2020 OC Fair announced it would not hold its 23-day event in Costa Mesa. Orange County's fair was scheduled to run July 17 through Aug. 16. In 2019, it attracted 1.39 million visitors. It was last canceled from 1942 to 1947 because of World War II.