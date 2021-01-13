To fill the seat vacated by Councilmember Hany Fangary, the Hermosa Beach City Council voted unanimously to hold an all-mail special election May 11.
The City Council at its Tuesday meeting had two other options: to appoint a new councilmember or to fill the vacancy with a special election on Nov. 2.
The newly elected councilmember will serve from May until Nov. 8, 2022 which would have been the end of Fangary's second term. Fangary resigned from the panel effective Jan. 4.
Details about the special election's filing deadlines for potential candidates were not yet available, said Mayor Justin Massey in a statement, but would soon be posted on the city's website.
“The May 11 election provides several months to evaluate candidates, cast an informed vote and restore a full Council," Massey wrote.
Keeping candidates and constituents safe from the spread of the coronavirus was top of mind for councilmembers in making the decision Tuesday night.
"I'm in support of conducting an all-mail special election as soon as possible, but also taking into consideration what we're dealing with in terms of COVID restrictions," Councilmember Mary Campbell said at the meeting.
Councilmember Stacey Armato voted in favor of the May 11 date, but argued a special election in June or later in the summer would make residents feel more safer during a pandemic when more residents have received a vaccine.
"We know that people like to get out and talk to constituents and we want people to feel as safe as possible through the election," Armato said.
Mayor Pro Tem Mike Detoy wished Fangary well in his move to Manhattan Beach and thanked him for his years on the City Council. Detoy, who was elected to the City Council in November 2019, said campaigning and knocking on doors will be a unique challenge.
"But I think it's really important to get out there and listen and hear the residents vision of the community moving forward," Detoy said.
Because of state law, Fangary was forced to resign when his family was planning to move to Manhattan Beach. But there had been a strained relationship with Fangary and most of the City Council since he was bypassed as mayor pro tem in 2019. This lead to a lawsuit that is ongoing.
Massey said his first inclination was to vote for appointing a new councilmember because it was the most cost effective and quickest way to fill the fifth seat on council.
According to City Clerk Eddie Sarmiento, the approximate cost for the all-mail May 11 special election will be $47,000, based on the 2016 election costs when Nanette Barragan vacated her seat to run for Congress. Armato won that election and was re-elected in November 2017.
A standard special election in November would cost the city $100,000. There would be no fiscal impact to the city if they had voted to appoint.