Leadership Hermosa Beach is offering local families the opportunity to be part of its 2021 project to enhance the lower barbecue area of Valley Park. The group is selling bricks/pavers as part of its fundraising for the project.
Individuals can buy a brick/paver and inscribe a name/family, business or an organization that will be placed in the project area. Only names, no messages, are accepted and are subject to approval.
A 4" x 8" paver costs $160. A larger, 8" x 8" paver costs $250.
The project, “Valley for All,” features the installation of a new entrance ramp, ground leveling, power washing and maintenance upgrades, replacement of the barbecue, sink and other key amenities, and other upgrades at the eastern barbecue area of Valley Park.
All proceeds from sales of the bricks support the Valley for All project.
They have a project goal of raising $36,000. Currently the nonprofit has raised nearly $10,500.
For more information on the project or to purchase a paver, visit valleyforall.org.