The renovated Fire Station 100 in Hermosa Beach will open to the public with a celebration on May 9 and part of that project will be a new flagpole, engraved bricks, and markers detailing firefighting history in the city thanks to the Leadership Hermosa Beach 2020 class project.
The Firehouse Dedication Project was approved last week by the Hermosa Beach City Council, more than two years after the Los Angles County Fire Department began providing fire services in Hermosa Beach.
“We're excited to give something back to the community that involves something the community needs, that involves honoring local heroes, and gives everybody a little piece of history,” said Jessica Accamando, co-project manager.
To help fund the project, LHB is selling engraved 4 by 8 bricks for $100 that will be placed in a dedicated display around the new flagpole. The bricks will be on sale until the end of March or until they are sold out.
“We might sell out... we encourage people to get in while they can,” Accamando said.
Also part of LHB's project are historical engraved pavers that trace the history of firefighting in Hermosa Beach, from the city's first volunteer force to its transition to L.A. County.
Founded by former Mayor Art Yoon in 2003, LHB educates South Bay residents about city governance. Through a 9-month program, participants learn the man functions of city government and complete a project of their choosing to enhance Hermosa Beach.
The $1.8 million in renovations at the fire station built in 1959 includes the demolition and removal of the second story of the station, a new roof, seismic upgrade to the first floor, electrical upgrades to support modern technology, new ADA accessible restroom and shower facilities, new kitchen remodel, among other repairs and upgrades.
Accamando said LHB invites businesses, residents and non-profits to participate in the brick fundraiser.
For more information, visit leadershiphermosa.org/bricks or email classof2020@leadershiphermosa.org.