To help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and comply with Los Angeles County’s new Safer at Home Order, Hermosa Beach City Council will temporarily use an online videoconferencing system to hold its public meetings, beginning at its next meeting on Tuesday, March 24.
The sessions will be available for the public to watch on local access channels or on the city’s Meeting and Agenda Webpage.
Members of the public who wish to comment will be able to do so Tuesday evening by calling the conference line number. Public comments may also be provided in advance of the meeting by submitting a written communication via email to anny@hermosabeach.gov or via the city’s e-Comment system. Councilmembers will be at remote locations or onsite at City Hall for the meeting, and City Hall will remain closed to the public as one of several measures the city has taken to protect public health during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order temporarily overriding state public meeting laws that require all meetings of City Councils and other local legislative bodies be held at a public location to permit public participation. During the current public health emergency, the governor’s order permits videoconferencing and teleconferencing for these meetings. The executive order also permits public participation via the telephone or other electronic means.
“Protecting public health must be our top priority during the current emergency and holding City Council meetings via videoconference eliminates the need for people to leave their homes to participate in or watch our meetings,” said Hermosa Beach Mayor Mary Campbell. “We appreciate everyone’s help and understanding as we all adjust to the changes needed to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
To provide public comment by phone during Tuesday night’s Council meeting:
Email anny@hermosabeach.gov by 5 p.m. on the meeting date to be added to the speaker list. Please indicate whether you would like to speak before Closed Session at 6 p.m. or during Open Session at 7 p.m.
Dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the meeting (6 p.m. or 7 p.m.) The conference line will be closed when the meeting begins. The number to call is (855) 640-8271. After dialing in, when prompted, dial the passcode, 51259716#.
Put phone on mute until called upon to speak. Unmute your phone and speak when your name is called. If you don’t have a mute button, you may mute by pressing the star key followed by the number six (*6). You can unmute by pressing the same *6 keys.
Please note that the 3-minute rule for public comments remains in effect.
To provide e-Comments:
Visit the Meeting and Agenda Webpage on the City’s website.
Click on the e-Comment button for the meeting for which you would like to provide comments.
Type your comment and include your name.
Or provide e-Comments via the SpeakUp Hermosa Account as a guest.
When the current public health emergency ends and health authorities have provided new guidance regarding public meetings, the City plans to return Hermosa Beach City Council and its other public meetings to their usual format.
For more information, visit HermosaBeach.gov.