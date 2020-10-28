When earlier this year, the pandemic shut down Hermosa Friends Foundation's signature event — where nonprofits pitch for grant money — founders Ryan and Karen Nowicki decided to kick off the holiday season with a little scary fun.
And, true to form, they mixed a bit of philanthropy into the witch's brew.
The nonprofit sponsored its inaugural Hermosa Halloween Decoration Contest last week with prize money donated to the winners' favorite charity. The Nowicki's set the example by turning their own home on 24th Street into the Hermosa Cemetery.
"When you live in a cozy beach cottage that could easily look like a mausoleum, converting your front yard into the Hermosa Cemetery seems natural,” Ryan said. “Also, Karen and I are big fans of Halloween, especially for the joy and the fright that it brings to young ones.”
The Nowickis started The Hermosa Friends Foundation in 2016 to encourage philanthropy among its members and to support local charities. Their projects are funded by dues from 150 members who pay $80 per year.
The nonprofit has donated to animal causes, holiday toy drives, student scholarships—and this year—coronaviurs relief efforts. The nonprofit was named an "Emerging Leader" in 2019 by Leadership Hermosa Beach and the City of Hermosa Beach.
The Halloween Decoration Contest winners in three categories and their chosen charity are:
- “Best Overall,” Kimberly Koffler, 1004 2nd St, $1,000 to the South Bay Music Connection;
- “Scariest,” Robin Caceres, 93 17th St., $500 to The South Bay Board Riders Club;
- “Best Use of Space," the Richardson family, 2126 Loma Dr., $500 to Pediatric Therapy Network.
Karen Nowicki said they had a total of 13 participate in the contest this year and she's hoping it becomes an annual event.
“It was a big hit,” she said.
For more information, visit hermosafriendsfoundation.org.