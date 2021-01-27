An all-mail ballot special election to replace a Hermosa Beach councilmember will have a higher ticket price than expected according to city officials.
At Tuesday's Hermosa Beach City Council meeting, City Clerk Eddie Sarmiento reported he received a cost estimate for the May 11 special election from the Los Angeles County registrar of more than $100,000. Initially, Hermosa Beach officials assumed the election would cost between $60,000 and $80,000.
When he saw the county's estimate, Sarmiento said he had "some sticker shock."
"Their brief explanation was just because it's an off year with COVID, and there are limited resources, that is why the number came in so high," Sarmiento said at Tuesday's meeting.
Every registered voter in Hermosa Beach will receive a ballot, said Sarmiento in an email Wednesday, and that might account for the increase in costs.
At its Jan. 12 meeting, the Hermosa Beach Council voted to hold the all-mail special election in May instead of either appointing someone to replace Councilmember Hany Fangary or holding an election in November.
A standard special election in November would also cost $100,000, based on a county estimate, according to the city. There would be no fiscal impact to the city if they had voted to appoint.
Sarmiento said the last time the city held a special election in 2016 -- to replace Nanette Barragan when she ran for Congress -- the cost was $47,000. Stacey Armato won that election and was then re-elected in November 2017.
In an email Wednesday, Sarmiento said the $60,000 to $80,000 estimate the city was using came from county-provided data for a Nov. 2, 2021 election. The county told him historically the cost for all-mail special elections was 20 to 30 percent less than traditional in-person elections.
But, according to a letter dated Jan. 26 from county officials, the estimate is $101,000, said Sarmiento.
"Per Council's directions, I will be going back to the County to see if we can get a reduction in the pricing," Sarmiento said in the email.
A spokesperson for the registrar's office, contacted before print deadline Wednesday, could not provide details about the expense of the election but promised to follow up later with more information.
Councilmember Stacey Armato, during Tuesday's meeting, said the "number was a shocker."
"I know we were kind of bracing for that if we went ahead with a November election, but it was surprising that it was so much," Armato said at Tuesday's meeting.
"We can certainly communicate with the City Clerk's office to kick the tires on that estimate and see if there's city resources that can be brought to bear to lower that cost," Mayor Justin Massey added.
According to Sarmiento, six residents have pulled papers to fill Fangary's seat that was vacated when he moved with his family to Manhattan Beach. Fangary's replacement will fill his seat that expires in November 2022.
For Hermosa Beach residents interested in filing, call Sarmiento at (310) 318-0204 to schedule a socially distanced meeting to receive the proper paperwork.
The deadline to file is Friday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. City Hall, which is typically closed on Fridays, will be open that day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. so candidates can submit completed paperwork and signatures.
It's too early to know when ballots will be mailed to Hermosa Beach residents, said Sarmiento, as LA County Registrar has not yet given the City an election calendar.