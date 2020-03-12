The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Hermosa Beach, scheduled for Saturday, March 14, has been cancelled due to guidelines recommended by the state to curb coronavirus spread.
Hosted by the Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, more than 15,000 people attended the 25th annual parade last year that featured Budweiser Clydesdale horses and a Dumbo drone.
The decision was based on Gov. Gavin Newsom's and the state's public health expert's recommendation to postpone or cancel gatherings to at least the end of March, and that non-essential gatherings must be limited to no more than 250 people, the city and chamber said in a statement Thursday.
The city and chamber announced the decision after a meeting Thursday morning to discuss the South Bay's response to the COVID-19 outbreak with the Beach Cities Health District and other local officials.
The joint city/chamber statement said canceling the large-scale event was the prudent and responsible thing to do to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
Around 100 businesses, civic organizations and school marching bands usually take part in the seven-block parade that starts at City Hall and ends at the corner of Hermosa Avenue and 10th Street, according to the Chamber.
“We know the St. Patrick’s Day Parade is a time-honored community tradition that many look forward to each year, and we thank our residents for their patience and understanding,” the statement added. “We regret any inconvenience this cancellation may cause for the parade’s sponsors, participants and loyal attendees.”
The city said it is conferring with the sponsors of other large events that are planned over the next month and anticipates further cancellations or postponements.