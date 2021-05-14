Restaurant owners and residents spoke out strongly at a Thursday, May 13 study session, taking aim at a proposed draft ordinance from the city of Hermosa Beach that they say could close restaurants and destroy nightlife in the city.
Some of the regulations include:
Bar patrons must have an available seat at a table or counter;
Alcoholic beverages shall be served in non-disposable drinkware;
Congregating or waiting in line to enter a business is prohibited;
Business are required to install video surveillance and outdoor lighting; and
Furniture can’t be rearranged or other alterations made to a business’ floor plan, to allow dancing or other entertainment.
There are tiered penalties, which range from a “meeting with the police chief” to suspension of a business’ license.
City Council members mulled the public’s input at the meeting — including more than 250 online comments — and will continue discussion at a future time with stakeholders.
City officials, who have struggled for decades with the Hermosa’s reputation as a party town, said the focus of the ordinance is to tackle nuisance and criminal activity, protecting the safety of the residents, visitors and police.
Some business owners and residents disagreed; some threatened lawsuits.
“Every business has been struggling for the past year, struggling to pay our employees, pay our rent… to now have to fight for our lives with the city is a dagger in the heart of every business owner in Hermosa Beach,” said Greg Newman, president and CEO of Baja Sharkeez Restaurant Group.
“There’s going to be a huge fight on your hands because Hermosa is Hermosa,” said longtime resident Angelina Giancana. “We are here for a reason. We love this culture. We love this free spirit.”
According to the draft ordinance, in a review of crime statistics over the past 10 years, the downtown area of Hermosa Beach generates 16% of calls for police service from 3 to 10 p.m., rising to 35% between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Downtown is less than 5% of the city’s land area.
This illustrates, police and city officials say, that law enforcement across the rest of Hermosa Beach is stretched thin.
From 2019 to 2020, when the pandemic shut-down or substantially limited occupancy of bars and restaurants, downtown calls for service declined 42%.
Mayor Justin Massey said the city has done a lot to help businesses survive the pandemic, from opening up outdoor dining to allowing live music outdoors. But a resurgence in nuisance and criminal activity will have to addressed, he said.
“Just as one example, we had, thankfully, a non-injury shooting in south Hermosa, just a couple of months ago, after a senseless altercation involving downtown late night patrons that were leaving the city late at night,” Massey said.
Councilmember Mary Campbell said she understood how some of the community members felt blindsided by the proposed ordinance.
“I’m not at all surprised that it landed a bit like a bomb in our community,” Campbell said.
Campbell said the ordinance should have been rolled out slower, with more discussion with stakeholders in the community.
“I feel like it has to be said — worst timing ever award — to perhaps introduce a proposed ordinance of this type that has such direct and significant impacts on those who have gone through one of the most devastating periods, economically of their lives,” Campbell. “It is not just our business owners, it is our residents who have spoken up. It is all of the people who are employed at all of the businesses who have been leveled to the ground.”
City Manager Suja Lowenthal said the city would be open to a pilot program to study the impact of the proposed ordinance. She said they could come back in one or two months with a more refined ordinance after more conversations with staff and stakeholders.