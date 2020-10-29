The popularity of outdoor dining in Hermosa Beach during the pandemic has led to customers waiting to be seated to congregate in lines, sometimes in violation of physical distancing guidelines handed down by the county, according to city officials.
At its Oct. 27 meeting, the Hermosa Beach City Council approved an emergency enforcement measure to prohibit customers from gathering or lining up on sidewalks or in public right of ways while waiting outside restaurants.
According to Community Development Director Ken Robertson, the measure requires the restaurant to immediately seat a customer in the outdoor dining area if a seat is available. If a seat is not available, restaurant staff must ask the customer to wait in their car or at another location.
Restaurants will also have to implement a phone reservation or call-back system to notify the customer a table is ready. And customers will not be permitted in the dining area until they have been notified that they can be seated.
"It's especially a concern on Pier Plaza, creating congestion that also creates a safety concern," Robertson said.
The City Council approved a temporary permit program earlier this year, allowing outdoor food and retail sales, which has allowed numerous outdoor dining decks in the city. To further help struggling restaurants, the city has approved lane closures on Pier Avenue and Hermosa Avenue to offer more dining and retail options as well as to promote foot traffic. Construction on that project will begin and end in January.
Manhattan Beach instituted an emergency order in April to dissuade people from gathering outside restaurants. In that city, eateries are forbidden from serving alcohol to customers while they wait for takeout orders. Food and to-go alcohol must come out at the same time, said George Gabriel, senior analyst with the City of Manhattan Beach.
"The goal of the order was to prevent gathering opportunities for customers at or around restaurants," said Gabriel in an email.
Robertson said that recent LA County Department of Public Health orders recommend restaurants use some sort of reservation system, and lets them set up a queuing system with 6-feet of social distancing.
"While this may have been sufficient earlier in the pandemic, it has become apparent that the city's plazas and sidewalk areas are not sufficient to accommodate these lines, and that other approaches are available to accomplish proper physical distancing that are preferable and not a burden on the restaurants," according to a staff report.
According to the emergency order, the onus is on restaurant staff to ensure customers are not forming lines or gathering on sidewalks or in the public right-of-way.
Hermosa Beach Police Chief Paul LeBaron said his agency's relationship with restaurant owners has been a positive one when it comes to enforcement.
"Many times it's just a simple reminder, you can't have these lines out here, and they tend to comply with that," LeBaron said.
LeBaron added he hopes restaurant owners comply without having to issue them citations.
But, he said, "we'll do what we need to do in conjunction with our other city partners."
If more enforcement is needed, the City can issue a citation similar to those for failing to wear a face coverings in the parts of town where it’s required, said Hermosa Beach spokesperson Laura Mecoy in an email. Those fines are $100 for the first violation, $200 for a second violation and $500 for each subsequent violation within a 12-month period.
Mayor Pro Tem Justin Massey said he recently witnessed this issue first hand.
"I was down on Pier Plaza for a brief period of time at somewhere around midnight on Saturday night. I did see folks lining up," Massey said. "I have observed folks having difficulty managing social distancing when they're waiting to get into an establishment. I do think best practices to have a system in place that prevents folks from congregating until they can actually get into the establishment and be seated in a in a way that's safe."
Robertson said the program should not be a burden on the restaurants.
"They should take responsibility for managing the congestion outside of the restaurants," Robertson said.